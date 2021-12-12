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Pre-Birth Memories of the Matrix Reincarnation Process. With a Commentary
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45 views • December 12, 2021
From: "🌔 Forever Conscious Research Channel" April 12th, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QERQdjSDAvc
The person he commenting about is "Christian Sundberg" at "Wisdom Soup" Oct 10, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VIhN6M81T4
Quote: "You can tell by his accounting of pre-birth memories that he knows something is seriously wrong and describes to us many platinum examples of entity manipulation such as a God like being "guiding him" & telling him what to do and of course the love bomb. So instead of him going with his instincts and standing his ground against these deceptive creeps he unfortunately gets manipulated & tricked repeatedly leading up and into his current incarnation. You can also tell that the entities put *a lot* of work into keeping him here inside the Matrix, as I'm sure they have done with many of us. I can go on forever here in the description but I'll let he video speak for itself because it's truly mind blowing what is said and I won't be short of words on this one at all. If you have the time to make it through the entire thing I highly suggest doing so, if not then breaking it up into separate viewings may be best. We have all been manipulated and deceived every step of the way while in this realm and its surrounding "astral" levels so the only way out is with proper planning and COLD BLOODED INTENTION. This involves taking everything they attempt throw at us head on, should they even have the stones to try, and using our powers that have laid dormant to protect and liberate ourselves with the fullest of intention once and for all. Budging even in the slightest and relinquishing any piece of our sovereignty by consenting seems to be nothing more than a dreaded one way ticket back here."
Blog article: "The Net and it's Ties to the Matrix" http://www.soul-guidance.com/houseofthesun/ET/thenet.html
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
The person he commenting about is "Christian Sundberg" at "Wisdom Soup" Oct 10, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VIhN6M81T4
Quote: "You can tell by his accounting of pre-birth memories that he knows something is seriously wrong and describes to us many platinum examples of entity manipulation such as a God like being "guiding him" & telling him what to do and of course the love bomb. So instead of him going with his instincts and standing his ground against these deceptive creeps he unfortunately gets manipulated & tricked repeatedly leading up and into his current incarnation. You can also tell that the entities put *a lot* of work into keeping him here inside the Matrix, as I'm sure they have done with many of us. I can go on forever here in the description but I'll let he video speak for itself because it's truly mind blowing what is said and I won't be short of words on this one at all. If you have the time to make it through the entire thing I highly suggest doing so, if not then breaking it up into separate viewings may be best. We have all been manipulated and deceived every step of the way while in this realm and its surrounding "astral" levels so the only way out is with proper planning and COLD BLOODED INTENTION. This involves taking everything they attempt throw at us head on, should they even have the stones to try, and using our powers that have laid dormant to protect and liberate ourselves with the fullest of intention once and for all. Budging even in the slightest and relinquishing any piece of our sovereignty by consenting seems to be nothing more than a dreaded one way ticket back here."
Blog article: "The Net and it's Ties to the Matrix" http://www.soul-guidance.com/houseofthesun/ET/thenet.html
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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