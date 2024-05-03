The war in Ukraine sees no end. The upcoming warm and dry weather is expected to bring another escalation to the front. Armed and trained by NATO, the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to take back control of any new territories and can’t stop retreating from their positions. Preparing for a possible Russian offensive, for example across the border in the Kharkiv, NATO is sending new weapons, paying to keep their puppets alive. The main goal of the new military supplies is to offer the impotent Kiev a chance to launch strikes in the Russian rear, which is another harsh provocation.

New NATO weapons are yet to bring any strategic victories, while the Russian army is rapidly expanding the zone of its control in different directions.

On May 2, the Russian Ministry of Defence officially confirmed the full Russian control of the village of Berdychi, which was the last stronghold of the Ukrainian line of defense west of Avdeevka.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are fleeing from their positions northwest of Avdeevka, where the battle for Arhangelskoe is already ongoing. The russian assault is ongoing from the southern and southeastern directions and has reached the centre of the village.

The notorious 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is losing another battle, ground together with its NATO heavy vehicles.

This Brigade called Magura was considered one of the most well-trained Ukrainian units. Trained by American military instructors to launch massive combined assault operations, the 47th Separate Motorised Brigade was thrown on the edge of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region last year. Destroyed in failed offensive operations, the unit suffered horrific losses in NATO vehicles and in manpower. Having achieved no victories, the Brigade was redeployed to Avdeevka in an attempt to stop Russian advance. As a result, a large amount of western military equipment, including a lot of US-made Abrams tanks, were destroyed. During the mop up operation in Berdychi, the Russian military captured new trophies from NATO; and the fields around Berdychi are covered with bodies of dead Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, the Russian army erased the miserable results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region. Russian troops have recently advanced in several directions there. After the recent advance in the area of Rabotino, new Russian victory was reported in Urozhainoe. After massive shelling of the Ukrainian military positions, Russian assault groups advanced several hundred meters and gained back control of a foothold in the southern part of the settlement.

This victory paves the way for a further Russian offensive in the settlements nearby.

No NATO tanks, armored vehicles nor training helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine to save control of the few small villages captured during the failed counteroffensive.

