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107) Injectados com grafeno mantêm pandemia de mentiras
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34 views • July 27, 2021
Espelho de Julho 26, 2021 | Wonderland Rebel: A maioria dos novos internamentos são pessoas com a "vacinação" COVID: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvpGkf8q9wYT/
Compilação de algumas reportagens televisivas nacionais a referir que a maioria dos novos internamentos, UCI inclusive, são pessoas que levaram a injecção experimental genética COVID-19, quase todas com as 2 doses.
Mortes registadas na Europa pelas "vacinas" COVID
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/18928-dead-1-8-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Compilação de algumas reportagens televisivas nacionais a referir que a maioria dos novos internamentos, UCI inclusive, são pessoas que levaram a injecção experimental genética COVID-19, quase todas com as 2 doses.
Mortes registadas na Europa pelas "vacinas" COVID
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/18928-dead-1-8-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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