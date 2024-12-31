Babylon is fallen: more Vatican scandals (5)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 25, 2024.





Dear Roman Catholics, as per God’s 4th end time angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5, COME OUT of Babylon. Come out of the Roman catholic church and follow the Christ of the Bible.





Do the right thing, as I did in 1992, and obey God.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington