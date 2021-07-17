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Why Health Care Costs So Much | Dr. Keith Smith and Stefan Molyneux
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10 views • July 17, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3198/why-health-care-costs-so-much-dr-keith-smith-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3198-why-health-care-costs-so-much-dr-keith-smith-and-stefan-molyneux
Stefan Molyneux interviews Dr. Keith Smith from the Surgery Center of Oklahoma on the lack of health care price transparency, why health insurance costs so much and the revolutionary changes that the center has introduced to the modern heath care market.
The Surgery Center of Oklahoma: http://www.surgerycenterok.com
Free Market Medical Association: http://marketmedicine.org
Dr. Keith Smith's Blog: http://surgerycenterofoklahoma.tumblr.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3198-why-health-care-costs-so-much-dr-keith-smith-and-stefan-molyneux
Stefan Molyneux interviews Dr. Keith Smith from the Surgery Center of Oklahoma on the lack of health care price transparency, why health insurance costs so much and the revolutionary changes that the center has introduced to the modern heath care market.
The Surgery Center of Oklahoma: http://www.surgerycenterok.com
Free Market Medical Association: http://marketmedicine.org
Dr. Keith Smith's Blog: http://surgerycenterofoklahoma.tumblr.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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