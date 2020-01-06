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YAHUSHUA We Wait For YOU Visions & Prophetic Prayer-Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu's prayer for the Bride
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8 views • January 06, 2020
YAHUSHUA! We Are Your Bride! We Wait For You!
(This prayer was the 1st time YAHUSHUA had Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu intercede for the bride on Rosh Ha Shanah in 2000) At the time Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu prayed this intercessory prayer for the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and received this message from Heaven, she said this is the only message given to her, other than "Citizen In Hell", which had her weeping and her heart beating rapidly.
Are YOU Also Waiting For YAHUSHUA To Come To Take YOU, His Bride, Home?
If so, then listen to this audio prayer where the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) unexpectedly wept through me. I feel like I really stood in the place for all of us who wait for our beloved YAHUSHUA, to come and take HIS Bride home. IF you are not waiting, then don't even bother listening, for you won't understand the grief we feel as we occupy until our YAHUSHUA comes again and takes us to the Marriage Supper of the LAMB. If you are not watching and waiting and grieving, longing to be with YAHUSHUA (Jesus), then don't be concerned, for HE isn't coming for you, sad to say.
But those of you who are waiting will hear the grief in my voice, and some may even be able to interpret the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) Tongues. I share this with you to encourage you. Make sure you are one of the 5 wise virgins with your lamp wick trimmed, and with plenty of oil in your lamp. You will only see HIM if you have faith to believe you will! The devil tried to stop the recording of this prayer. Listen to how the recorder started to malfunction and change tape speeds.
This is a prophetic vision and we pray that we are counted worthy to escape the Great Tribulation. Rapture is not for a church but for the obedient Bride of YAHUSHUA. Come to http://amightywind.com for 145 Prophecies.
Do tears come to your eyes as you listen to Elisabeth's prayer? Are you a Bride of YAHUSHUA? contact us on our http://amightywind.com home page via "Contact Us" or sign our Guest Book page.
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.ht...
http://www.amightywind.nl/guestbook/i...
– Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
(This prayer was the 1st time YAHUSHUA had Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu intercede for the bride on Rosh Ha Shanah in 2000) At the time Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu prayed this intercessory prayer for the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and received this message from Heaven, she said this is the only message given to her, other than "Citizen In Hell", which had her weeping and her heart beating rapidly.
Are YOU Also Waiting For YAHUSHUA To Come To Take YOU, His Bride, Home?
If so, then listen to this audio prayer where the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) unexpectedly wept through me. I feel like I really stood in the place for all of us who wait for our beloved YAHUSHUA, to come and take HIS Bride home. IF you are not waiting, then don't even bother listening, for you won't understand the grief we feel as we occupy until our YAHUSHUA comes again and takes us to the Marriage Supper of the LAMB. If you are not watching and waiting and grieving, longing to be with YAHUSHUA (Jesus), then don't be concerned, for HE isn't coming for you, sad to say.
But those of you who are waiting will hear the grief in my voice, and some may even be able to interpret the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) Tongues. I share this with you to encourage you. Make sure you are one of the 5 wise virgins with your lamp wick trimmed, and with plenty of oil in your lamp. You will only see HIM if you have faith to believe you will! The devil tried to stop the recording of this prayer. Listen to how the recorder started to malfunction and change tape speeds.
This is a prophetic vision and we pray that we are counted worthy to escape the Great Tribulation. Rapture is not for a church but for the obedient Bride of YAHUSHUA. Come to http://amightywind.com for 145 Prophecies.
Do tears come to your eyes as you listen to Elisabeth's prayer? Are you a Bride of YAHUSHUA? contact us on our http://amightywind.com home page via "Contact Us" or sign our Guest Book page.
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.ht...
http://www.amightywind.nl/guestbook/i...
– Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
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