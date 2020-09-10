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Scienza - Il dott. John D. smantella il falso modello del globo
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9 views • September 10, 2020
Video originale dal canale Taboo Conspiracy ii https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iYVAJ2na_0
Video del dott. John D. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9JPxYOlYoQ
Calcolatore curvatura https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-calc/?d0=50&;h0=1&unit=metric
Playlist Curvatura ed orizzonte https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwXAjdCy08whQMNQy8-gqH7-1a4frYqFD
NB: TUTTI I MESSAGGI VENGONO TRATTENUTI ECCETTO GLI UTENTI DESIGNATI!
PRIMA DI POSTARE DOMANDE CONSULTATE LA PAGINA INDICE ALFABETICO (se c'è già la risposta in INDICI, il commento viene cancellato) https://www.tinelli.eu/indici/indici.html
Video del dott. John D. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9JPxYOlYoQ
Calcolatore curvatura https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-calc/?d0=50&;h0=1&unit=metric
Playlist Curvatura ed orizzonte https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwXAjdCy08whQMNQy8-gqH7-1a4frYqFD
NB: TUTTI I MESSAGGI VENGONO TRATTENUTI ECCETTO GLI UTENTI DESIGNATI!
PRIMA DI POSTARE DOMANDE CONSULTATE LA PAGINA INDICE ALFABETICO (se c'è già la risposta in INDICI, il commento viene cancellato) https://www.tinelli.eu/indici/indici.html
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