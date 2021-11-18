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The Brotherhood of the Bell (1970) - Glenn Ford 💣[VfB Spy Vs. Spy Archive]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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23 views • November 18, 2021
The Brotherhood of the Bell is a great 1970 TV movie directed by Paul Wendkos. Just ask Quentin Tarantino. Glenn Ford depicts a successful economics professor who discovers that an elite fraternity he joined is really a callous banking and business cabal that obtains wealth and power for its members through nefarious practices.

Classic Robb's Glenn Ford Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aWuw8nPhQ2Up5uyxfP1zA

Glenn Ford as Prof. Andrew Patterson
Rosemary Forsyth as Vivian Patterson
Dean Jagger as Chad Harmon
Maurice Evans as Harry Masters
Will Geer as Mike Patterson
Eduard Franz as Dr. Konstantin Horvathy
William Conrad as Bart Harris
Robert Pine as Philip Everest Dunning
William Smithers as Dr. Jerome Fielder
Logan Field as Thaddeus Burns
Dabney Coleman as Agent Shephard
Scott Graham as Weber, the Beta Epsilon Lambda house proctor

Quentin Tarantino has given us some details about Rick Dalton's fate following the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"But the thing is, on the episodic-TV circuit, he's a bigger name now. He's not quite Darren McGavin, all right? Darren McGavin (Cade's County Episode One "The Homecoming") would get paid the highest you could get paid as a guest star back in that time. But Rick's about where John Saxon was, maybe just a little bit higher. So he's getting good money and doing the best shows. And the episodes are all built around him. So as opposed to doing 'Land of the Giants' and 'Bingo Martin,' now he's the bad guy on 'Mission: Impossible,' and it's his episode...

Oh, and he does a Vince Edwards show, 'Matt Lincoln.' Or a Glenn Ford show, 'Cade's County.' And that's a big deal, 'cause he did 'Hell-Fire Texas' with Glenn Ford and they didn't really get along. But now they bury the hatchet and they make a big deal about the two guys doing it together. And then he does a couple of Paul Wendkos' (The Brotherhood of the Bell) TV movies. And you know, he's doing OK."

Hell-Fire Texas is a fictional 1964 western directed by Phil Karlson starring Glenn Ford, Rick Dalton, Inger Stevens, Max Baer and Harrison Ford (his debut). The poster is based on the French poster for A Time For Killing (1967) which is an actual movie starring Glenn Ford, George Hamilton, Inger Stevens, Max Baer Jr. and Harrison Ford (his debut).

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