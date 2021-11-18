The Brotherhood of the Bell (1970) - Glenn Ford 💣[VfB Spy Vs. Spy Archive]

The Brotherhood of the Bell is a great 1970 TV movie directed by Paul Wendkos. Just ask Quentin Tarantino. Glenn Ford depicts a successful economics professor who discovers that an elite fraternity he joined is really a callous banking and business cabal that obtains wealth and power for its members through nefarious practices.Classic Robb's Glenn Ford Channel:Glenn Ford as Prof. Andrew PattersonRosemary Forsyth as Vivian PattersonDean Jagger as Chad HarmonMaurice Evans as Harry MastersWill Geer as Mike PattersonEduard Franz as Dr. Konstantin HorvathyWilliam Conrad as Bart HarrisRobert Pine as Philip Everest DunningWilliam Smithers as Dr. Jerome FielderLogan Field as Thaddeus BurnsDabney Coleman as Agent ShephardScott Graham as Weber, the Beta Epsilon Lambda house proctorQuentin Tarantino has given us some details about Rick Dalton's fate following the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."But the thing is, on the episodic-TV circuit, he's a bigger name now. He's not quite Darren McGavin, all right? Darren McGavin (Cade's County Episode One "The Homecoming") would get paid the highest you could get paid as a guest star back in that time. But Rick's about where John Saxon was, maybe just a little bit higher. So he's getting good money and doing the best shows. And the episodes are all built around him. So as opposed to doing 'Land of the Giants' and 'Bingo Martin,' now he's the bad guy on 'Mission: Impossible,' and it's his episode...Oh, and he does a Vince Edwards show, 'Matt Lincoln.' Or a Glenn Ford show, 'Cade's County.' And that's a big deal, 'cause he did 'Hell-Fire Texas' with Glenn Ford and they didn't really get along. But now they bury the hatchet and they make a big deal about the two guys doing it together. And then he does a couple of Paul Wendkos' (The Brotherhood of the Bell) TV movies. And you know, he's doing OK."Hell-Fire Texas is a fictional 1964 western directed by Phil Karlson starring Glenn Ford, Rick Dalton, Inger Stevens, Max Baer and Harrison Ford (his debut). The poster is based on the French poster for A Time For Killing (1967) which is an actual movie starring Glenn Ford, George Hamilton, Inger Stevens, Max Baer Jr. and Harrison Ford (his debut).