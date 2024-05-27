RT News May 27, 2024 6AM GMT

May 27, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
28 million voters are ready to cast their ballots in the South African general election on Wednesday. We take a closer look at the major players in the run-up to the vote. The IDF’s latest strike on Rafah kills at least 35 people, despite the International Court of Justice ruling that the assault must end. Italy’s Prime Minister slams the NATO chief’s call to give Kiev the green light to use the alliance’s weapons to strike inside Russian territory. While Hungary calls Europe’s drift into war ‘‘irresponsible”.
