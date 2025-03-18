© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian Army's position continues to deteriorate rapidly in all key directions of the front. Furthermore, many military experts noticed that after the crushing defeat of the Ukrainian formations in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Army began to rapidly lose its positions not only in the Donbass but also in the southern part of the country.......................................................
