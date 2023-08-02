Create New Account
DTR Ep 481: The Philadelphia Experiment
Deep Thoughts Radio
Published Yesterday

In 1943, two experiments were conducted that would result in a horrific story of sailors being embedded in a ships hull, disappearing without a trace, and suffering grave mental illness. In this episode, we examine what is known about this experiment referred to as The Philadelphia Experiment. Enjoy.

einsteinteslatime travelnavyteleportphiladelphia experiment

