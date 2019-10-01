5 Healthy Low Calorie Recipes For Weight Loss

Quick, easy, delicious 5 healthy low calorie ideas for Weight Loss. You can have any of these delicious healthy meals either for lunch or dinner or even snacks to for your diet.



I hope you like all these easy recipes and lunch ideas ♡



1 Chicken within vegetables 320 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

1 garlic

4 oz chicken breast

2 medium carrots

2 tbsp water

3 oz brocolli

1 tsp reduced sodium soy sauce

1 honey

black pepper



Preparation



In a large skillet, over medium to high heat, add the olive oil and garlic. Add the chicken and carrots and broccoli and 2 tbsp water and cover until almost tender, about 6-8 minutes.



uncover and add soy sauce mixed with honey add black pepper and Stir to combine.







2 Veggie stir fry 210 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



3 oz green beans

salt

1 garlic

1 tsp olive oil

1/4 medium yellow onion

2 medium carrots, cut into julienne strips

2 tbsp water

3 oz broccoli

1/4 cup peas

1 tsp reduced sodium soy sauce

1 tsp honey

black pepper



Preparation



Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and season with salt.

Next, add in the trimmed green beans and boil for 3 to 4 minutes or until al dente or slightly crunchy.



Immediately remove them form the pot and strain them. Set aside.



Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. add garlic and onion,stirring constantly. Add carrots broccoli and 2 tbsp water and cover until tender, about 6-8 minutes.

uncover and add boiled green beans, peas, soy sauce mixed with honey and black pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender but still crisp.







3 Chickpea, spinach and egg 280 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 egg boiled

1 garlic

1 tsp olive oil

1 medium tomato

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp curry powder

salt and black pepper

3 oz chickpeas, cooked

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp parsley

2 oz spinach



Preparation



Boil the egg for 12 minutes, or until done to your liking. When cool enough to handle, shell, halve and set aside.



Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan over a low heat. Add garlic, chopped tomato, cumin, curry powder, salt and black pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute.



Add chickpeas, lemon juice and cook for 6–8 minutes, or until reduced and thickened, stirring often. Add the parsley, spinach and cook until wilted.



Transfer to a plate and top with two egg halves.





4 White bean salad 210 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



2 leaves romaine lettuce

7 cherry tomatoes

1/4 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium cucumber, chopped

2 oz canned white beans

2 tbsp olives

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp dijon mustard

salt and black pepper



Preparation



In a large bowl combine, lettuce, halved cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, white beans, olives.



In a small bowl, whisk together white vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, salt and black pepper.

Pour the dressing over the carrots and toss to coat.



5 Tuna pasta salad recipe 320 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1.5 oz fusilli pasta

1/2 medium cucumber

1/4 medium red bell pepper

1 medium green onion

3 oz tuna

1/4 cup peas

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp honey

salt and black pepper



Preparation



cook pasta according to package directions and set a side.

When cooking pasta add chopped cucumber, red bell pepper, green onion, cooked pasta, tuna, peas In a large bowl

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar.

Pour the dressing over the salad and add salt and black pepper toss to coat.