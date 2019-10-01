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5 Healthy Low Calorie Recipes For Weight Loss
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110 views • October 01, 2019
Quick, easy, delicious 5 healthy low calorie ideas for Weight Loss. You can have any of these delicious healthy meals either for lunch or dinner or even snacks to for your diet.
I hope you like all these easy recipes and lunch ideas ♡
1 Chicken within vegetables 320 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
1 garlic
4 oz chicken breast
2 medium carrots
2 tbsp water
3 oz brocolli
1 tsp reduced sodium soy sauce
1 honey
black pepper
Preparation
In a large skillet, over medium to high heat, add the olive oil and garlic. Add the chicken and carrots and broccoli and 2 tbsp water and cover until almost tender, about 6-8 minutes.
uncover and add soy sauce mixed with honey add black pepper and Stir to combine.
2 Veggie stir fry 210 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3 oz green beans
salt
1 garlic
1 tsp olive oil
1/4 medium yellow onion
2 medium carrots, cut into julienne strips
2 tbsp water
3 oz broccoli
1/4 cup peas
1 tsp reduced sodium soy sauce
1 tsp honey
black pepper
Preparation
Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and season with salt.
Next, add in the trimmed green beans and boil for 3 to 4 minutes or until al dente or slightly crunchy.
Immediately remove them form the pot and strain them. Set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. add garlic and onion,stirring constantly. Add carrots broccoli and 2 tbsp water and cover until tender, about 6-8 minutes.
uncover and add boiled green beans, peas, soy sauce mixed with honey and black pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender but still crisp.
3 Chickpea, spinach and egg 280 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 egg boiled
1 garlic
1 tsp olive oil
1 medium tomato
1/4 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp curry powder
salt and black pepper
3 oz chickpeas, cooked
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp parsley
2 oz spinach
Preparation
Boil the egg for 12 minutes, or until done to your liking. When cool enough to handle, shell, halve and set aside.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan over a low heat. Add garlic, chopped tomato, cumin, curry powder, salt and black pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute.
Add chickpeas, lemon juice and cook for 6–8 minutes, or until reduced and thickened, stirring often. Add the parsley, spinach and cook until wilted.
Transfer to a plate and top with two egg halves.
4 White bean salad 210 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
2 leaves romaine lettuce
7 cherry tomatoes
1/4 medium red bell pepper, chopped
1 medium cucumber, chopped
2 oz canned white beans
2 tbsp olives
1 tsp white vinegar
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp dijon mustard
salt and black pepper
Preparation
In a large bowl combine, lettuce, halved cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, white beans, olives.
In a small bowl, whisk together white vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, salt and black pepper.
Pour the dressing over the carrots and toss to coat.
5 Tuna pasta salad recipe 320 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz fusilli pasta
1/2 medium cucumber
1/4 medium red bell pepper
1 medium green onion
3 oz tuna
1/4 cup peas
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
1 tsp honey
salt and black pepper
Preparation
cook pasta according to package directions and set a side.
When cooking pasta add chopped cucumber, red bell pepper, green onion, cooked pasta, tuna, peas In a large bowl
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar.
Pour the dressing over the salad and add salt and black pepper toss to coat.
I hope you like all these easy recipes and lunch ideas ♡
1 Chicken within vegetables 320 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
1 garlic
4 oz chicken breast
2 medium carrots
2 tbsp water
3 oz brocolli
1 tsp reduced sodium soy sauce
1 honey
black pepper
Preparation
In a large skillet, over medium to high heat, add the olive oil and garlic. Add the chicken and carrots and broccoli and 2 tbsp water and cover until almost tender, about 6-8 minutes.
uncover and add soy sauce mixed with honey add black pepper and Stir to combine.
2 Veggie stir fry 210 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3 oz green beans
salt
1 garlic
1 tsp olive oil
1/4 medium yellow onion
2 medium carrots, cut into julienne strips
2 tbsp water
3 oz broccoli
1/4 cup peas
1 tsp reduced sodium soy sauce
1 tsp honey
black pepper
Preparation
Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and season with salt.
Next, add in the trimmed green beans and boil for 3 to 4 minutes or until al dente or slightly crunchy.
Immediately remove them form the pot and strain them. Set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. add garlic and onion,stirring constantly. Add carrots broccoli and 2 tbsp water and cover until tender, about 6-8 minutes.
uncover and add boiled green beans, peas, soy sauce mixed with honey and black pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender but still crisp.
3 Chickpea, spinach and egg 280 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 egg boiled
1 garlic
1 tsp olive oil
1 medium tomato
1/4 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp curry powder
salt and black pepper
3 oz chickpeas, cooked
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp parsley
2 oz spinach
Preparation
Boil the egg for 12 minutes, or until done to your liking. When cool enough to handle, shell, halve and set aside.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan over a low heat. Add garlic, chopped tomato, cumin, curry powder, salt and black pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute.
Add chickpeas, lemon juice and cook for 6–8 minutes, or until reduced and thickened, stirring often. Add the parsley, spinach and cook until wilted.
Transfer to a plate and top with two egg halves.
4 White bean salad 210 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
2 leaves romaine lettuce
7 cherry tomatoes
1/4 medium red bell pepper, chopped
1 medium cucumber, chopped
2 oz canned white beans
2 tbsp olives
1 tsp white vinegar
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp dijon mustard
salt and black pepper
Preparation
In a large bowl combine, lettuce, halved cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, white beans, olives.
In a small bowl, whisk together white vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, salt and black pepper.
Pour the dressing over the carrots and toss to coat.
5 Tuna pasta salad recipe 320 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz fusilli pasta
1/2 medium cucumber
1/4 medium red bell pepper
1 medium green onion
3 oz tuna
1/4 cup peas
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
1 tsp honey
salt and black pepper
Preparation
cook pasta according to package directions and set a side.
When cooking pasta add chopped cucumber, red bell pepper, green onion, cooked pasta, tuna, peas In a large bowl
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar.
Pour the dressing over the salad and add salt and black pepper toss to coat.
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