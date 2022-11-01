CDC excess death reports, insurance data sounding major alarm bells

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Facts Matter, November 1, 2022
🧶 EpochTV: What is Sudden Adult Death Syndrome 👉 https://ept.ms/3NptK6J
Resources:
🔵 Sekur:
https://ept.ms/3yW0Wul
🔵 Epoch TV:
https://ept.ms/3NptK6J
🔵 US Excess Death Data:
https://ept.ms/3U8EHMN
https://ept.ms/3DsNu53
🔵 Life Insurance Report:
https://ept.ms/3h1WMgR
🔵 Lincoln National:
https://ept.ms/3a5WthN
🔵 One America Insurance:
https://ept.ms/3u7EWwv
🔵 Overdoses:
https://ept.ms/3NlAaDO
https://ept.ms/3TUxgsd
🔵 European Union:
https://ept.ms/3zrIJYb
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🔵 A Documentary by The Epoch Times, reveals the truth that has been hidden from the American people.👉👉 UTM LINK:https://ept.ms/3zHEfNC
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