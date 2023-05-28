The ease with which doctors mutilate the body 😢

Ever since birth, our immune system gets cut short literally by clamping off the umbilical cord too early and then struggles to get the full benefit of all organs when some get removed, unnecessarily sometimes even very early in life (think of tonsils or appendix). In this video I give some examples of body mutilations (I have no other words for it) because it cuts out a symptom without treating the cause. Hence the doctor told my dad who had pancreatic cancer to keep on drinking alcohol if he wanted to. Luckily my dad did also listen a bit to me with the laetril supplementation, curcumine, vitamine D, light therapy and going on a keto diet with some fasting. But as my mom was cooking and thought all I said was bogus, things got complicated. Maybe with a stethoscope around my neck it would have been a different story 🙄 Anyways, as I tell you in this video, my boosted family is now getting turbocancers, actually a woman who lives closeby developed Bells Palsy after her booster and our family doctor died as well (I just got the news). But ofcourse it is everything EXCEPT the vaccine being the cause of all this!! Delusion knows no boundaries. And transgender body mutilations are in that same category; intented to cause harm and suffering.

We have a God given immune system, perfectly made. Don't mess with it.