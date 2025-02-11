BrightLearn - Out of Bounds, Out of Control by James V. DeLong

James V. DeLong’s book, "Out of Bounds, Out of Control: Regulatory Enforcement at the EPA," critiques the Environmental Protection Agency for operating beyond legal principles and undermining the rule of law in the U.S. DeLong argues the EPA often reinterprets regulations retroactively, penalizing companies for actions deemed legal at the time they occurred. Such practices create unpredictability, harming businesses and innovation while raising concerns about transparency. He calls for reforms, including clearer rules, limits on retroactive penalties, and devolving enforcement to states, to rein in the EPA’s discretion.





