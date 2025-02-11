BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Out of Bounds, Out of Control by James V. DeLong
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
69 views • 2 months ago

James V. DeLong’s book, "Out of Bounds, Out of Control: Regulatory Enforcement at the EPA," critiques the Environmental Protection Agency for operating beyond legal principles and undermining the rule of law in the U.S. DeLong argues the EPA often reinterprets regulations retroactively, penalizing companies for actions deemed legal at the time they occurred. Such practices create unpredictability, harming businesses and innovation while raising concerns about transparency. He calls for reforms, including clearer rules, limits on retroactive penalties, and devolving enforcement to states, to rein in the EPA’s discretion.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

