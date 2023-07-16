THE STUART M3A1 IN WAR THUNDER COMBAT

This is the WELDED version and should be better, but at 2.3 suddenly you see a LOT more 50mm guns and stuff that makes big holes in you. In the game you see here I was bold and left in a 2.7 rank tank so we see 3.7 tanks!! And Die Hard! So get your mods ( I was unmodded here and it shows) and pray for a downtier or at tier match! In playing it more I find its good...but not 2.3-2.7 good.

