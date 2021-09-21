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Video footage has revealed the shocking extent of America’s migrant crisis in Del Rio, Texas with over 10,000 ‘illegal aliens’ crammed under the bridge in the south of the state.
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41 views • September 21, 2021
Video footage has revealed the shocking extent of America’s migrant crisis in Del Rio, Texas with over 10,000 ‘illegal aliens’ crammed under the bridge in the south of the state.
Ted Cruz shared evidence of the issue on Twitter, as the migrant crowd more than doubled in a day, stating ‘It’s a man-made crisis’ and pointing the finger at the Biden administration.
The US Federal Aviation Administration has barred drones flying over the Del Rio bridge now, prohibiting local news outlets from capturing aerial footage of the situation.
Ted Cruz shared evidence of the issue on Twitter, as the migrant crowd more than doubled in a day, stating ‘It’s a man-made crisis’ and pointing the finger at the Biden administration.
The US Federal Aviation Administration has barred drones flying over the Del Rio bridge now, prohibiting local news outlets from capturing aerial footage of the situation.
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