FULL SHOW: Fourth Of July Veterans Special: America Likes A Good Fight – And It’s In A Fight For Its Life!

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It’s the Independence Day Veteran Call In Special and our great Veteran guests include Tyler Nixon and Pete Santilli. Owen Shroyer also takes calls from Veterans across the country. Before the Veterans get on the line, Owen covers all the news from the close of the Supreme Court session to the Biden Administration announcing the Liberal World Order which will eradicate Christianity. Veterans call in on different topics as well, like the inflation number for the Fourth weekend and more. Happy Fourth Of July Weekend!