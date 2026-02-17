Date: Feb. 17, 2026. Lesson 32-2026. Title: The Craving of Contentious Hearts

Proverbs 21:9–10 exposes how inner desires shape outer misery. It is better to live alone in the corner of a roof than to share a house filled with constant strife, for the contentious spirit poisons every space it inhabits. The wicked soul does not merely stumble into evil—it craves it and shows no mercy to its neighbor. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how unchecked desire breeds conflict, why peace is worth more than comfort, and how the heart’s appetite ultimately determines the quality of life and relationships.

Lesson 32-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





