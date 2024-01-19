Israeli Army Takes More Losses In Gaza

The Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions have inflicted more losses on the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during clashes in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

On January 18, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released video footage showing two recent attacks that targeted Israeli troops attempting to advance in the Gaza City’s Tuffah and Daraj neighborhoods in northern Gaza.

Another video shared by the group on the same day showed an attack with a rocket-propelled grenade on a building occupied by Israeli troops in the Jabalia refugee camp, which is also located in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, released a video on January 19, showing recent attacks with short-range rockets on gatherings of the IDF to the east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The IDF reported the death of another soldier on January 19, a Staff Sergeant of the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, saying that he was severely wounded during clashes in northern Gaza earlier in the week. His death has brought the toll of Israeli troops killed since the start of ground operations in Gaza to 194.

It’s worth noting that more than 1,113 Israeli troops have also been wounded while taking part in ground operations in Gaza. Some of them are still in a life-threatening condition.

The IDF withdrew its forces from several areas in northern Gaza in recent weeks, but clashes are still taking place there. Israel’s main focus is currently on the central and southern parts of the Strip. However, it is yet to make any breakthroughs there.

