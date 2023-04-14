BANK RUNS! - HALF A TRILLION REMOVED FROM BANKS! - Perfect Storm For CBDC!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/
BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news that over half a trillion dollars has been removed from banks in the United States alone. The historic drop in deposits is spreading fast and leading to further contagion of the banking system.
Millions of Americans are rightly concerned about the implosion of the banking system on top of the sky high inflation. With the concern that their accounts will be bailed in (rather than bailed out) and that the FDIC has not insured deposits, it seems like it is everyone for themselves at this point.
This banking crisis creates the perfect situation for the centrally planned cashless society. It's the excuse necessary for a CBDC and it appears most countries worldwide are marching full steam ahead into the cashless society.
In this video, we talk about the dangers of keeping your money in the bank and how it can be used against you in a technocratic "Great Reset."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE:
https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.