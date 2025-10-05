BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
3i ATLAS is Eliyahu's Ship Coming for Messiah Bible Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
12 views • 24 hours ago
13 Tishrei 5786
October 5, 2025

Shalom everyone!

Thank you for visiting my Channel. 

Behold I send the prophet Eliyahu (Elijah the prophet) before the coming of the Day of HaShem, the Great and Dreadful. Malachi 4:5.

I have been blasting to the world for many years that Eliyahu Hanavi would soon return.

What would be the procedure you might ask? I would announce to the world that Eliyahu would be coming, and he arrives he would introduce me to the world! 

3i ATLAS is his ship and Eliyahu will be here soon! 

This video is called 3i ATLAS is Eliyahu's ship Coming for Messiah Bible Code.

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai #Sammy


GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim

SAMUEL SALDANA (@samuelsaldana) / X

GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai

AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai

Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@ZemahBenYishai

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai

Donate: https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

messiahelijah the propheteliyahu hanavi3i atlas
