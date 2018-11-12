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12/11/18 #ARIZONAMAFIA: NXIVM, Jan_t Napolitano, Trump Trolls Pelosi #QARMY
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
12/11/18: Tonight Prez. Trump trolled the Gang of Hate, exposing that the Patriot team has cracked down on the massive trafficking operations on the southern US border that involves the highest players in Congress, the SES, Mexican politicians and billionaires and EU bureaucrats.

Https://artvoice.com/2018/10/04/nxivm-trial-pushed-back-to-march-judge-scolds-ranieres-attorney-compares-him-to-third-grader/

For a short cut on the Jeffrey Petersen intelligence that outlines the deep dive on J_net Napo_tano, Mobile Corp., NXIVM:
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyDr_3phD6A&;t=2249s

Check out President Trump school P_losi and Sh_mer today:
https://nypost.com/2018/12/11/trump-pelosi-and-schumer-in-open-warfare-in-white-house-as-cameras-roll/

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