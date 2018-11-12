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12/11/18 #ARIZONAMAFIA: NXIVM, Jan_t Napolitano, Trump Trolls Pelosi #QARMY
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19 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/11/18: Tonight Prez. Trump trolled the Gang of Hate, exposing that the Patriot team has cracked down on the massive trafficking operations on the southern US border that involves the highest players in Congress, the SES, Mexican politicians and billionaires and EU bureaucrats.
Https://artvoice.com/2018/10/04/nxivm-trial-pushed-back-to-march-judge-scolds-ranieres-attorney-compares-him-to-third-grader/
For a short cut on the Jeffrey Petersen intelligence that outlines the deep dive on J_net Napo_tano, Mobile Corp., NXIVM:
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyDr_3phD6A&;t=2249s
Check out President Trump school P_losi and Sh_mer today:
https://nypost.com/2018/12/11/trump-pelosi-and-schumer-in-open-warfare-in-white-house-as-cameras-roll/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and may we all support the #YELLOWJACKET Revolution in the EU! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
Thanks to C60 Purple Power for sponsoring YAFTV!
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products with the code: fr10
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Patrons of YAFTV receive 20% off C60 Purple Power ALL the time, plus get entered into an end of the month give away of C60 products! If you become a Patron by 11/30, you will be entered in the November give away!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
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Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
12/11/18: Tonight Prez. Trump trolled the Gang of Hate, exposing that the Patriot team has cracked down on the massive trafficking operations on the southern US border that involves the highest players in Congress, the SES, Mexican politicians and billionaires and EU bureaucrats.
Https://artvoice.com/2018/10/04/nxivm-trial-pushed-back-to-march-judge-scolds-ranieres-attorney-compares-him-to-third-grader/
For a short cut on the Jeffrey Petersen intelligence that outlines the deep dive on J_net Napo_tano, Mobile Corp., NXIVM:
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyDr_3phD6A&;t=2249s
Check out President Trump school P_losi and Sh_mer today:
https://nypost.com/2018/12/11/trump-pelosi-and-schumer-in-open-warfare-in-white-house-as-cameras-roll/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and may we all support the #YELLOWJACKET Revolution in the EU! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
Thanks to C60 Purple Power for sponsoring YAFTV!
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products with the code: fr10
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Patrons of YAFTV receive 20% off C60 Purple Power ALL the time, plus get entered into an end of the month give away of C60 products! If you become a Patron by 11/30, you will be entered in the November give away!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
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