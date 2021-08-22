Your Wake Up Call - Col. Phil Waldron on 2020 Stolen Presidential Election (documentary)

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We are in a war - not with guns and bullets - but in an information and cyber war with China. It is important for all people to share this video. Knowledge is our defense. SHARE with everyone you know.