Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Great Pyramid K 2019
38 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

Great Pyramid K 2019

Taking a dive into Ancient Egypt, exploring their knowledge as well as the realistic construction of the Great Pyramids.

Brilliant film but I cannot help to think something is deliberately being left out.. 🤔

Nevertheless, this is proof that the pyramids of Giza isn't built by no advanced civilization. Anyone can do it with the plans and techniques.

#HiddenTruth #SubvertedHistory

Keywords
2019greatpyramid k

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket