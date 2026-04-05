Armenia: Eurasian Economic Union or EU?

In April of 2026, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went to Moscow and met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. President Putin brought up Armenia's discussions with the European Union (EU). He informed him that being in "both the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union is impossible" because of different standards, etc., even though Russia wants better trade relations with the EU. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that deciding which was up to the citizens of Armenia. President Putin also pointed out that not only is Russia selling Armenia gas at highly discounted prices, that Armenia's exports to the EAEU have gone up tenfold. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Could Armenia become part of the EU, consistent with prophecies in Daniel 8? Who or what is the 'little horn' of Daniel 8:9? What about Moldova and parts of Ukraine? If so, do biblical prophecies point to Armenia (and at least parts of Moldova and Ukraine) ultimately supporting Russia? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters in light of biblical prophecies.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Vladimir Putin says Armenia must decide between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/vladimir-putin-says-armenia-must-decide-between-the-eurasian-economic-union-eaeu-and-the-eu/