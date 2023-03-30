Will Semax increase my intelligence permanently? 🎙️ March Biohacking Q&A #10

In this Q&A podcast, I answer these March Biohacking questions...Will Semax increase my intelligence permanently?
Tianeptine vs L-Tyrosine vs 5-HTP
Why do some nootropics work great for some people and not others?
DNA Fit?
Taking Nootropics in dosages below the RDA
With tantric techniques where does my semen go?
Using Piracetam for a traumatic brain injury?
Finding your ideal dosage?
