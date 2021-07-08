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SANTOS BONACCI ~ "Universal Connection, Ruling Elites, Reset Cycle & Sound Power" (Part 1) [Age Of Truth TV]
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123 views • July 08, 2021
PREMIERE!!! - SANTOS BONACCI ~ (Part 1) - on AGE OF TRUTH TV - TODAY !!!
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
"Universal Connection, Ruling Elites, Reset Cycle & Sound Power" [Age Of Truth TV]
TUESDAY, JULY 6th - 2021
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM PDT (US Western Time)
02 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
SANTOS BONACCI is a fascinating, progressive extraordinary and provocative gentleman from Australia, who now lives in Mexico. He is originally an Artist and Musician, who has become known for his esoteric knowledge and presentations for many years on Theology, Astro-theology, Natural Science, Astrology, Reclaiming Dominion, Breaking the fictions of Religion, Science and Law, and the Holy Science, Occultism, Spiritual wisdom, Mythology, Ancient texts, Religions, Words, Numbers, Colours and dot-connecting on our universal connection, as he sees it. He is the founder of Syncretism Society, the Syncretism Academy and Universal Truth school website: https://universaltruthschool.com
He has also become quite controversial for his views on Flat Earth theory.
THIS IS INTERVIEW = PART 1 - with Santos Bonacci on AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
SANTOS BONACCI ON-LINE:
www.universaltruthschool.com
YouTube: MrAstrotheology
Instagram & YouTube: syncretismsociety
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
"Universal Connection, Ruling Elites, Reset Cycle & Sound Power" [Age Of Truth TV]
TUESDAY, JULY 6th - 2021
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM PDT (US Western Time)
02 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
SANTOS BONACCI is a fascinating, progressive extraordinary and provocative gentleman from Australia, who now lives in Mexico. He is originally an Artist and Musician, who has become known for his esoteric knowledge and presentations for many years on Theology, Astro-theology, Natural Science, Astrology, Reclaiming Dominion, Breaking the fictions of Religion, Science and Law, and the Holy Science, Occultism, Spiritual wisdom, Mythology, Ancient texts, Religions, Words, Numbers, Colours and dot-connecting on our universal connection, as he sees it. He is the founder of Syncretism Society, the Syncretism Academy and Universal Truth school website: https://universaltruthschool.com
He has also become quite controversial for his views on Flat Earth theory.
THIS IS INTERVIEW = PART 1 - with Santos Bonacci on AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
SANTOS BONACCI ON-LINE:
www.universaltruthschool.com
YouTube: MrAstrotheology
Instagram & YouTube: syncretismsociety
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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