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Mastercard Wants to Identify You by Your Heartbeat, Veins
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10439 views • February 17, 2020
by Tom Ciccotta | 17 Feb 2020
Payment provider Mastercard announced this week that it is developing various technologies that will allow it to identify customers by their strides, heartbeat, and vein patterns.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/02/17/mastercard-wants-to-identify-you-by-your-heartbeat-veins/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Payment provider Mastercard announced this week that it is developing various technologies that will allow it to identify customers by their strides, heartbeat, and vein patterns.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/02/17/mastercard-wants-to-identify-you-by-your-heartbeat-veins/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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