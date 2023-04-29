https://gettr.com/post/p2fjap7e401

💥💥Miles Guo was fully willing and ready to testify in this case and give up the names of those inside the Department of Justice that is compromised by the Chinese Communist Party. Maybe that's why the DOJ didn't call him to testify. He was willing to give up these DOJ names under oath in a federal court. How convenient.





郭文贵先生曾表示愿意在此案中作证，并透露那些被中共渗透的司法部人员的名字。也许这就是为什么司法部没有传唤他作证的原因。他曾表示愿意在联邦法庭上宣誓后提供这些人的名字，这多么蹊跷。





