Justin Trudeau's Last Days - The Race To Replace Canada's Prime Minister | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
The race is on to replace Justin Trudeau - but who will fill the Prime Minister's shoes? Senior Liberals Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Mark Carney are expected to announce within the week their plans to run for the leadership. In fact Carney made a big splash on U.S. TV on the Daily Show with Jon Stewart, which signaled his intent to run. Get the scoop on the Race To Replace Trudeau and weigh in on the conversation by calling in!
Call In Show!
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
Maverick News: Freedom Reporters