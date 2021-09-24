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Zionism, 'Talmudic' Judaism, Freemasonry [+The Illuminati], and Catholicism are ideologically identical
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203 views • September 24, 2021
Zionism, 'Talmudic' Judaism, Freemasonry [+The Illuminati], and Catholicism are ideologically identical. Created by same people serving the same purpose!
Brief Summary:
Jesuits [ZIONIST JEWS] --> Created Freemasonry ---> Which Infiltrated and Control the Illuminati --> Skull and Bones, Every other secret society
Who are the Jesuits? https://youtu.be/LpAV524fBFw
https://www.worldslastchance.com/
Official WLC Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/TheWLCvideos
The Jesuits: Who are they exactly? This "Society of Jesus" would be more aptly named the "Society of Satan." Why is pope Francis a member...?
WordDox DropBox with ALL the research, sources and literature.
WELL WORTH A LOOK!
https://www.dropbox.com/s/w3lia85lknheruh/Jesuits [ZIONIST JEWS] - Created Freemasonry - Which Infiltrated and Control the Illuminati - Skull and Bones, Every other secret society .docx?dl=0
The Jesuit Order Exposed - Stillness in the Storm
https://www.dropbox.com/s/rnas4mdj2r0wjsu/The Jesuit Order Exposed - Stillness in the Storm.pdf?dl=0
History of the Jesuits'
https://www.dropbox.com/s/yp4vu2vu1tmjstz/History of the Jesuits'.docx?dl=0
Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits
https://www.dropbox.com/s/wkdtnecsyzjad76/Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits.docx?dl=0
_______________________________
The Jesuits A Brief Overview
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits.html
The Jesuits are a religious group founded in 1534 by Ignatius de Loyola a Spanish Basque Catholic military man from the lesser nobility. His mission was at that time to assist the pope in restoring the power of the Roman Catholic church which was waning due to the return of Biblical truth and freedom to the people of Europe as a direct result of the explosive power of the Protestant Reformation. The Jesuits began a program of subversion to infiltrate governments in Europe fomenting dissent, revolution and war by destabilising monarchies through conspiracy, propaganda, intrigue and assassination in order to reinstate Catholic leaders in every country. This program of "terror" has continued "unabated" to the present day as the Jesuits insinuate their systems of control over "free" societies everywhere.
They also continued to perpetuate that horrifying instrument of "control" instituted by the Dominicans called the 'inquisition' by which power, over centuries, untold millions were tortured and murdered as 'heretics' for refusing to bend their knee to the pope and the authority of the Roman church and to denounce their faith in Jesus Christ and the Bible!
See Foxes Book Of Martyrs for further insight.
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/uploads/2/3/7/0/23701544/paris-the_secret_history_of_jesuits_1975.pdf
Brief Summary:
Jesuits [ZIONIST JEWS] --> Created Freemasonry ---> Which Infiltrated and Control the Illuminati --> Skull and Bones, Every other secret society
Who are the Jesuits? https://youtu.be/LpAV524fBFw
https://www.worldslastchance.com/
Official WLC Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/TheWLCvideos
The Jesuits: Who are they exactly? This "Society of Jesus" would be more aptly named the "Society of Satan." Why is pope Francis a member...?
WordDox DropBox with ALL the research, sources and literature.
WELL WORTH A LOOK!
https://www.dropbox.com/s/w3lia85lknheruh/Jesuits [ZIONIST JEWS] - Created Freemasonry - Which Infiltrated and Control the Illuminati - Skull and Bones, Every other secret society .docx?dl=0
The Jesuit Order Exposed - Stillness in the Storm
https://www.dropbox.com/s/rnas4mdj2r0wjsu/The Jesuit Order Exposed - Stillness in the Storm.pdf?dl=0
History of the Jesuits'
https://www.dropbox.com/s/yp4vu2vu1tmjstz/History of the Jesuits'.docx?dl=0
Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits
https://www.dropbox.com/s/wkdtnecsyzjad76/Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits.docx?dl=0
_______________________________
The Jesuits A Brief Overview
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits.html
The Jesuits are a religious group founded in 1534 by Ignatius de Loyola a Spanish Basque Catholic military man from the lesser nobility. His mission was at that time to assist the pope in restoring the power of the Roman Catholic church which was waning due to the return of Biblical truth and freedom to the people of Europe as a direct result of the explosive power of the Protestant Reformation. The Jesuits began a program of subversion to infiltrate governments in Europe fomenting dissent, revolution and war by destabilising monarchies through conspiracy, propaganda, intrigue and assassination in order to reinstate Catholic leaders in every country. This program of "terror" has continued "unabated" to the present day as the Jesuits insinuate their systems of control over "free" societies everywhere.
They also continued to perpetuate that horrifying instrument of "control" instituted by the Dominicans called the 'inquisition' by which power, over centuries, untold millions were tortured and murdered as 'heretics' for refusing to bend their knee to the pope and the authority of the Roman church and to denounce their faith in Jesus Christ and the Bible!
See Foxes Book Of Martyrs for further insight.
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/uploads/2/3/7/0/23701544/paris-the_secret_history_of_jesuits_1975.pdf
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