Union Pacific Steam Locomotive #4014 near Vail Iowa, September 4, 2024

Another adventure for us, following the massive and remarkable #4014 through the United States.

We found a rural crossing near Vail, Iowa, and after waiting for nearly 2 hours, we got our chance to see this magnificent machine pass by.

In the past, 4014 was given their own clear track. However, in recent years, they have been required to fit in with normal freight traffic. So this video includes some MOW (Maintenance of Way) equipment, and a couple of long freight trains, as an introduction.