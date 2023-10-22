Neil Oliver: We must maintain the courage to stand against all evil, perpetrated by anyone
Neil Oliver: We cannot and must not turn blind eyes or deaf ears to any wrong. We must maintain the courage to stand side by side against evil, any evil, perpetrated by anyone. In the end, all I can say to all those hoping for the best while watching the worst is, I hear you!
