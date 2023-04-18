Corrupted from Simplicity

December 30th, 2018
Pastor Dean gives a spontaneous message about how Satan corrupts minds from the simplicity that is in Jesus Christ: who He is and what He provided for us through His atoning death on the cross and His resurrection from the dead. Pastor Dean also shows how the Apostle Paul counted his own righteousness that came by trying to keep the Old Testament law and being a Hebrew as DUNG that he might know Jesus Christ more and have His righteousness through faith.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.