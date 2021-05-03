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Moderna: ‘We’re Rewriting Your Genetic Code’
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64 views • May 03, 2021
Moderna’s Mass Medical Experimentation: ‘We’re Rewriting Your Genetic Code’
This talk was given in 2017 – before Google began censoring people who talk about this.
Medical experimentation, not approved for human use by FDA.
It’s a conspiracy theory… until a boss at Moderna admits they’re doing it.
“I still don’t know if it’s going to work. In the months and years to come, we’ll find out.”
“The side effects were rather benign.” Famous last words.
It sounds great, doesn’t it?
This talk was given in 2017 – before Google began censoring people who talk about this.
Medical experimentation, not approved for human use by FDA.
It’s a conspiracy theory… until a boss at Moderna admits they’re doing it.
“I still don’t know if it’s going to work. In the months and years to come, we’ll find out.”
“The side effects were rather benign.” Famous last words.
It sounds great, doesn’t it?
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