Yom Truah/ Rosh HaShanah (Message 09/2022)

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Bindernowski's message for the month 09/ 2022Yom Truah/ Rosh HaShana (5782 to 5783) is at the door
The Feast of the trumpet/ Shofar/ Jewish new year
The Moadim, the appointed feasts of YHWH (autumn)
The message is also available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/message-09-2022-yom-truah-rosh-hashanah
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski