HOW THIS NERDY TEEN BECAME A 💲32.7 MILLION DRUG TRAFFICKER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Shoutout to air up for sponsoring this video! Try scent-based hydration and start drinking more water now: https://airup.link/3SAr49j

In 2001, two groups of High School Nerds would become the biggest drug smugglers in the United States. Evading the DEA, FBI and Border patrol for years...they had smuggled in 17,000 pounds....making $32 Million dollars...but through jealously, betrayals and shady deals….their empires would fall apart before they could legally drink

Pete Guither [pronounced gÄ«‘-thÉ™r] is a drug policy reform expert and an unapologetic advocate of ending prohibition as it exists today. He is editor of the popular drug policy reform blog: DrugWarRant.com, and Executive Director of the Prohibition Isn’t Free Foundation.


https://www.drugwarrant.com/

