HOW THIS NERDY TEEN BECAME A 💲32.7 MILLION DRUG TRAFFICKER

Shoutout to air up for sponsoring this video! Try scent-based hydration and start drinking more water now: https://airup.link/3SAr49j

_______________________

In 2001, two groups of High School Nerds would become the biggest drug smugglers in the United States. Evading the DEA, FBI and Border patrol for years...they had smuggled in 17,000 pounds....making $32 Million dollars...but through jealously, betrayals and shady deals….their empires would fall apart before they could legally drink

_________

SOURCES





https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/kid-cannabis-the-wild-rise-and-violent-fall-of-a-teenage-weed-kingpin-94857/





If you enjoyed the video message me on Twitter or Instagram

Twitter-

https://twitter.com/_vincevintage

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/vincevintage/





Questions/Stories/Media inquires: [email protected]





Management: [email protected]





Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=zAvYgpI9YnQ





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9m62b4





Troll face courtesy of https://www.pngmart.com/image/160052





Pete Guither [pronounced gÄ«‘-thÉ™r] is a drug policy reform expert and an unapologetic advocate of ending prohibition as it exists today. He is editor of the popular drug policy reform blog: DrugWarRant.com, and Executive Director of the Prohibition Isn’t Free Foundation.





https://www.drugwarrant.com/