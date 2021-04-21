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Remembering Roger Sherman at 300
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The only founder who signed the Declaration, Articles of Confederation, Constitution and the Continental Association. Yet, the name Roger Sherman is hardly known to most people today. On this episode, an overview of his life and accomplishments in commemoration of his 300th birthday.
Path to Liberty: April 21, 2021
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Path to Liberty: April 21, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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