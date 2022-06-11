Jan 6th Sham Hearing Edited the REAL FOOTAGE - HERE IT IS

The UNSELECT January 6th Committee disgraced themselves and the nation on Primetime TV last night. They brought British filmmaker Nick Quested onto the stand as one of their key witnesses and presented his footage to the public EDITED in the most manipulated fashion possible to leave out the most compelling content he shot that day- THE BODIES OF UNITED STATES VETERAN ASHLI BABBITT AND ROSANNE BOYLAND!!

Do they think Americans are stupid!?!!!

A more complete version of Quested’s footage was released by a source to the public this morning. It contains never-before-seen footage of Rosanne Boyland and Ashli’s Babbitt’s bodies. Here it is