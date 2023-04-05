Boycott Budweiser queer beer. Kid Rock Shoots Back at Bud Light

Budweiser queer beer sucks anyway. I used to deliver blocks of ice to a brewery near LA. Ca. While my truck was unloaded, I walked around the brewery and saw pallets of chemicals they put in the vats. I always thought Bud tasted like ass. Now they promote Butt banger perverts. Don't buy Budweiser beer, they suck dick. CALL Budweiser and tell them you're not buying. 1-800-DIAL BUD (342-5283)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.