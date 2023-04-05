Create New Account
Boycott Budweiser queer beer. Kid Rock Shoots Back at Bud Light
163 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published Yesterday |

Budweiser queer beer sucks anyway. I used to deliver blocks of ice to a brewery near LA. Ca. While my truck was unloaded, I walked around the brewery and saw pallets of chemicals they put in the vats. I always thought Bud tasted like ass. Now they promote Butt banger perverts. Don't buy Budweiser beer, they suck dick. CALL Budweiser and tell them you're not buying. 1-800-DIAL BUD (342-5283)

Keywords
queerreprobatetrannyfagbutt banger

