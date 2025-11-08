Orban says 'Ukraine can't win... but miracles can happen', with Trump, Friday

Viktor Orban (PM Hungary( says Ukraine can't win... but "miracles can happen."

Orban's visit in the White House

Hungary received an exemption from US sanctions to continue purchasing Russian energy resources, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said after a meeting with Donald Trump.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also reported after meeting, that:

➡️The US will completely lift sanctions against the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary under the Rosatom project.

➡️Hungary has signed an agreement with the American company Westinghouse to purchase nuclear fuel and consider the possibility of building a small nuclear power plant;

➡️The agreement also provides for the provision of American technologies to Hungary for the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel;

➡️Hungary expects the creation of a joint American-Hungarian financial structure and the attraction of additional American investments;

➡️The parties agreed on cooperation in the defense industry;

➡️Trump and Orban "discussed issues of war and peace at length";

➡️The Russia-US summit in Budapest remains on the agenda, there is no exact date, but it will take place when conditions are met.

Write-up by DDGeopolitics