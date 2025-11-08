BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Orban says 'Ukraine can't win... but miracles can happen', with Trump, Friday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 23 hours ago

Viktor Orban (PM Hungary( says Ukraine can't win... but "miracles can happen."

Orban's visit in the White House

Hungary received an exemption from US sanctions to continue purchasing Russian energy resources, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said after a meeting with Donald Trump.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also reported after meeting, that:

➡️The US will completely lift sanctions against the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary under the Rosatom project.

➡️Hungary has signed an agreement with the American company Westinghouse to purchase nuclear fuel and consider the possibility of building a small nuclear power plant;

➡️The agreement also provides for the provision of American technologies to Hungary for the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel;

➡️Hungary expects the creation of a joint American-Hungarian financial structure and the attraction of additional American investments;

➡️The parties agreed on cooperation in the defense industry;

➡️Trump and Orban "discussed issues of war and peace at length";

➡️The Russia-US summit in Budapest remains on the agenda, there is no exact date, but it will take place when conditions are met.

Write-up by DDGeopolitics

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy