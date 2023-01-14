A Quick Review Of 2022 - A Forecast Of 2023

In this episode, we'll stroll down memory lane for a few of the highlights of 2022 and then we'll take a brief look at some things we can do and not do in 2023 to fight off tyranny and secure liberty.Help support the channel:

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN

Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3





Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c





Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty





Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code TIM You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit





Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty





Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/





One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846