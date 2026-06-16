I have taken the decision to reallocate money from other departments to defence — Starmer



‘That's the biggest increase since the 1980s, and that means £270 billion will be spent on defence’

Adding from Rybar:

Control, control and control again📝



An interesting story has emerged in Britain about how the state manages public sentiment during crisis moments.



For these purposes, operates RICU (Research, Information and Communications Unit) — a government structure that handles information agenda management following terrorist attacks and high-profile crimes, including those related to migration issues.



According to British media, RICU doesn't just issue official statements, but pushes the necessary narratives through media, cooperates with local activists and supports projects that shape the "correct" public reaction.



A telling example — the response after the London Bridge terror attack in 2017. Back then, the focus deliberately shifted from potential growth of anti-Muslim sentiment to the agenda of "unity and solidarity" — through symbolic actions, campaigns and media coverage.



Sounds familiar, doesn't it?



📌In fact, we're talking about a centralized system for managing public perception of crises. The question here is not so much about the mere existence of such mechanisms, but about the boundaries of their application and the level of transparency.



❗️Against the backdrop of growing social tensions and migration disputes in Britain, this topic will only intensify. States are increasingly intervening in the information space, trying to preempt potential conflicts. Judging by recent events, it's working so-so.