Catholic Man Moment - Activity Does Not Mean Accomplishment

Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

January 14, 2024

John 1:35-42: They saw where he was staying and they stayed with him.





Activity Does Not Mean Accomplishment

Immersed in the pages of the Gospel of John 1:35-42, we witness the remarkable moment when the first two disciples of Jesus decide to follow in His footsteps. Curiosity and awe stirred in their hearts as they trailed after the Son of God, their eyes fixed on His every move. Together, they journeyed to the place where He resided, basking in His divine presence and gaining invaluable knowledge.

In this pivotal moment, we see the brilliance of Christ's decision in selecting His Apostles, laying the foundation for His church to flourish in the world. As devoted Catholic men, we understand the importance of seeking guidance and mentorship in pursuit of growth and understanding. Just as we spend time with those who can impart wisdom and knowledge in our personal and professional lives, these disciples eagerly lingered with Jesus, soaking up His teachings and imbibing His ways.

In the realm of business, we also recognize the significance of investing time with those who hold the keys to success. Whether it be poring over company manuals, forging relationships with influential owners and bosses, or understanding the needs and desires of our clients, we follow in the footsteps of the disciples, humbly learning from those who can guide us towards triumph.

And in the journey of love, we see the same principle at play. With hearts open and minds willing, we spend time with our potential wives getting to know them intimately and discerning if they are the chosen one to be our lifelong companion.

In all aspects of life, we can learn from the example of those first two disciples who eagerly followed Jesus to His dwelling place. May we too seek out the wisdom and guidance of those who can lead us towards our desired destinations.

As Catholic men, it's easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of daily obligations and lose sight of our true purpose. But simply filling our days with busyness and distractions won't bring us any closer to achieving our goals. It's crucial to pause and reflect on our actions, to ask ourselves: are we truly living up to our potential? Are we making a meaningful impact on our own lives and the lives of those around us?

In a world obsessed with numbers and superficial measures of success, it's essential to remember that true significance lies not in the quantity of our followers, but in the quality of our actions. Are we truly making a difference, or are we simply part of the monotonous crowd? Are we leaders, or mere followers?

The choice is ours.





Gospel

Jn 1:35-42

John was standing with two of his disciples,

and as he watched Jesus walk by, he said,

"Behold, the Lamb of God."

The two disciples heard what he said and followed Jesus.

Jesus turned and saw them following him and said to them,

"What are you looking for?"

They said to him, "Rabbi" — which translated means Teacher —,

"where are you staying?"

He said to them, "Come, and you will see."

So they went and saw where Jesus was staying,

and they stayed with him that day.

It was about four in the afternoon.

Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter,

was one of the two who heard John and followed Jesus.

He first found his own brother Simon and told him,

"We have found the Messiah" — which is translated Christ —.

Then he brought him to Jesus.

Jesus looked at him and said,

"You are Simon the son of John;

you will be called Cephas" — which is translated Peter.

Said another way ...



In the Gospel of John 1:35-42, the scene opens with two of John the Baptist's disciples following Jesus after hearing John's proclamation that He is the Lamb of God. Jesus asks them what they are seeking and they respond by asking where He is staying. Surprisingly, Jesus invites them to come and see for themselves. These two disciples not only followed Jesus, but they stayed with Him for the entire day. This simple invitation from Jesus highlights the importance of spending time with Him, getting to know Him and His ways. This reminds us that in our busy lives, we must be intentional about who we follow and what we pursue. As Catholic men, we can learn from this example and understand the value of spending time with Jesus in prayer, reading the Bible and participating in the sacraments. Just as these first two disciples stayed with Jesus and witnessed His glory, we too can experience the divine wisdom and guidance of Christ by staying close to Him in our daily lives.









