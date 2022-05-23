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Babylon is fallen: paganism in the Roman Catholic church
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189 views • May 23, 2022
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Credits to a brother who is aware of the paganism in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
The video is not meant at all to be an attack on Roman Catholics but rather as a warning of the pagan roots and pagan symbols in the Roman Catholic church.
In Revelation 17:1-5, the woman sititng on the beast is a whore or impure church which is filled with filth and has committed spiritual fornication before the Creator. This impure church sits on a beast with seven heads. Who can this beast be? A beast in Bible prophecy is a nation or kingdom (Daniel 7:23). This beast is the Vatican, which is also the first beast in Revelation 13.
This church is arrayed in purple and scarlet pointing to the attire of her cardinals. The seven heads are seven hills on which the impure woman or whore sits on. Rome is known as the city on seven hills. It is within the confines of Rome that we find the Roman church (whore) which sits on the beast (Vatican).
This church, as the video shows, is filled with pagan symbols, which are not of the Creator.
This is the same church that is filled with idols of which the apostle John warns us to stay away from (In 1 John 5:21). Yet, the Vatican papacy deleted God's second commandment from "their" commandments. Accordingly, Roman Catholics are unwittingly committing sin by breaking the second commandment of their Creator, which says:
Exodus 20:4-5 - Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them [...]
Sin is the transgression of the Law of God and sin leads to death (Romans 6:23; 1 John 3:4). Christ does say in John 8:11, "[...] go and sin no more'. So please, don't bow down to or serve idols. It is sin to the eyes of your Creator.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who is aware of the paganism in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
The video is not meant at all to be an attack on Roman Catholics but rather as a warning of the pagan roots and pagan symbols in the Roman Catholic church.
In Revelation 17:1-5, the woman sititng on the beast is a whore or impure church which is filled with filth and has committed spiritual fornication before the Creator. This impure church sits on a beast with seven heads. Who can this beast be? A beast in Bible prophecy is a nation or kingdom (Daniel 7:23). This beast is the Vatican, which is also the first beast in Revelation 13.
This church is arrayed in purple and scarlet pointing to the attire of her cardinals. The seven heads are seven hills on which the impure woman or whore sits on. Rome is known as the city on seven hills. It is within the confines of Rome that we find the Roman church (whore) which sits on the beast (Vatican).
This church, as the video shows, is filled with pagan symbols, which are not of the Creator.
This is the same church that is filled with idols of which the apostle John warns us to stay away from (In 1 John 5:21). Yet, the Vatican papacy deleted God's second commandment from "their" commandments. Accordingly, Roman Catholics are unwittingly committing sin by breaking the second commandment of their Creator, which says:
Exodus 20:4-5 - Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them [...]
Sin is the transgression of the Law of God and sin leads to death (Romans 6:23; 1 John 3:4). Christ does say in John 8:11, "[...] go and sin no more'. So please, don't bow down to or serve idols. It is sin to the eyes of your Creator.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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