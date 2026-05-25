FCC Proposal for Mobile Phone ID Requirements, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
A proposed FCC rule could require government-issued IDs to activate mobile phone services in the U.S. Critics warn it may eliminate anonymous communication and expand surveillance capabilities, while supporters argue it strengthens security. The battle over digital identity and privacy is accelerating fast.
#FCC #Privacy #DigitalID #Surveillance #MobilePhones #Freedom #Technology #CyberSecurity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:30End Screen