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Warning; $2.5 Billion has been allocated to fight "The Virus" and the "Homeless". These Problems have been COMBINED!
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56 views • March 04, 2020
First they came for the Homeless... That time is now.
Regarding the homeless; Hillary said this during the 2016 presidential campaign; " Some people need to be in camps." I didn't like it then and I don't like it now. Today, in Washington State, the efforts regarding the Virus and the Homeless problem have been combined under a State of Emergency. This sets a new national standard for handling these problems. The money has now been allocated. $2.5B, (CORRECTION 03/04/20 ~ $8.3 Billion Dollars) will be spent on these problems before September 2020. The homeless have been identified and the virus has now killed 9 people in Washington State. A State of Emergency has been declared in Washington State, and here in the Bay Area, Alameda County and the surrounding counties too. The State of Emergency allows for the use of the "Heavy Hand" and to be eligible for Federal Funding. For the good of the people, extraordinary actions can now be legally performed. Homeless camps will soon be eliminated to stop the spread of the virus and to protect the homeless from themselves. (Remember the film "They Live"?)
Wearing a mask for the protection of your health is now a bad thing in here in the States. But in China, if you're caught walking about without a mask, you're going to get your ass kicked. The powers that be want you and me, not to wear or buy mask so that they can have more mask for themselves. Shit's broken, the supply chain is broken, a societal breakdown is happening right before our eyes. Do not hesitate when it comes to protecting yourself and your family. Pay no attention to the men behind the curtain. The powers that be are only covering their own asses. Change is happening Now! ~ Prof.
When you subscribe to my channel, I will subscribe to your channel. No problem!
$2.5 Billion Dollars for Covid-19 (Homelessness spreads the Virus.)
https://www.healio.com/infectious-disease/emerging-diseases/news/online/%7Bc9508d99-08aa-434a-a2ae-ce3830b0d5d0%7D/white-house-seeks-25-billion-to-fight-covid-19
The video from Oregon can be seen through this link;
Coronavirus Panic | Army National Guard suddenly in Oregon!!!
https://youtu.be/y-AnXquQftM
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
Regarding the homeless; Hillary said this during the 2016 presidential campaign; " Some people need to be in camps." I didn't like it then and I don't like it now. Today, in Washington State, the efforts regarding the Virus and the Homeless problem have been combined under a State of Emergency. This sets a new national standard for handling these problems. The money has now been allocated. $2.5B, (CORRECTION 03/04/20 ~ $8.3 Billion Dollars) will be spent on these problems before September 2020. The homeless have been identified and the virus has now killed 9 people in Washington State. A State of Emergency has been declared in Washington State, and here in the Bay Area, Alameda County and the surrounding counties too. The State of Emergency allows for the use of the "Heavy Hand" and to be eligible for Federal Funding. For the good of the people, extraordinary actions can now be legally performed. Homeless camps will soon be eliminated to stop the spread of the virus and to protect the homeless from themselves. (Remember the film "They Live"?)
Wearing a mask for the protection of your health is now a bad thing in here in the States. But in China, if you're caught walking about without a mask, you're going to get your ass kicked. The powers that be want you and me, not to wear or buy mask so that they can have more mask for themselves. Shit's broken, the supply chain is broken, a societal breakdown is happening right before our eyes. Do not hesitate when it comes to protecting yourself and your family. Pay no attention to the men behind the curtain. The powers that be are only covering their own asses. Change is happening Now! ~ Prof.
When you subscribe to my channel, I will subscribe to your channel. No problem!
$2.5 Billion Dollars for Covid-19 (Homelessness spreads the Virus.)
https://www.healio.com/infectious-disease/emerging-diseases/news/online/%7Bc9508d99-08aa-434a-a2ae-ce3830b0d5d0%7D/white-house-seeks-25-billion-to-fight-covid-19
The video from Oregon can be seen through this link;
Coronavirus Panic | Army National Guard suddenly in Oregon!!!
https://youtu.be/y-AnXquQftM
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
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