Eurovision: A Plea For Respect: Continental Songs And British Attitudes

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Unveiling the beauty and diversity of Europe's most iconic music event - The Eurovision Song Contest.

The Song Contest, a great European tradition that holds a unique place in the history of modern Europe.It has developed into a phenomenon, far more than a song festival

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It's a stage, graced by Europe's greatest artists, and its songs have been written by some of the continent's most respected songwriters, yet there are still negative attitudes towards it in Britain, where the Contest is often portrayed as of little aesthetic value. A more in-depth study shows that it is far from a parade of glitz and banal lyrics. We delve into the background and history of many of its entries and examine why it has been maligned so much in

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