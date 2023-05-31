Create New Account
Clay Clark Fulfillment of Rev 9: CBDC, Quantum Dot, CERN, LOCUST
Clay shows the plans of the enemy! The Fulfillment of Revelations 9. From putting Chips in our bodies to releasing demons from CERN. CERN along with the World Health Organization honor Shiva - goddess of destruction on their sites!!! Clay shows clearly those planning and scheming against humanity! It's clear! It's in our face and its diabolical! The Bible is being fulfilled right before us! God said, "My People perish because of lack of Knowledge." Hosea 4:6 So Please listen and share! Turn to the Lord and be Wise! Remember 2 Chronicles 7:14 14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. It's time to get right with God and pray. To Learn More go to: TimetoFreeAmerica.com Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise.net

